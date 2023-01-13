AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Zoo welcomed the new year with new faces: two female cheetahs, 7-year-old Amina and 6-year-old Daya.

The Austin Zoo made the announcement on its Facebook page Dec. 31, 2022.

“Be sure you see our newest addition to our animal family, our two Cheetahs, Amina and Daya,” the zoo said.

Two new cheetahs arrive at the Austin Zoo (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

According to zoo officials, the cheetahs came from the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia as part of the zoological association’s cheetah management program. The program works to extend the lifespan of the animals.

The zoo said this was its first time having cheetahs.

Zoo hours are Tuesday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday to Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.