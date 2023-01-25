AUSTIN (KXAN) — Senior dogs at an Austin animal shelter were recently gifted something that the shelter hopes will help them find their “furever” homes.

JCPenny partnered with Austin Pets Alive! to take pet portraits of some of the shelter’s senior dogs. APA! is one of several shelters across the nation that JCPenny partnered with in an effort to help the senior dogs find homes.

The partnership started on Jan. 24, which is “Change a Pet’s Life Day” and will go until Feb. 28.

The oldest wisest dogs at each shelter will be featured online during that time period, and customers can click their local shelter’s link to view adoptable senior pups.

The senior dogs featured at APA! are Ollie, Fotis, and Belen.

Ollie loves people, but APA! said he gets overlooked because he “doesn’t present himself best in the shelter environment, but once outside of the kennel areas, he’s a happy dog ready to receive and give love!”

Ollie is a senior dog at Austin Pets Alive! who is being featured on JCPenny’s website. “JCPenney Pet Portraits” Showcases Senior Dogs Available for Adoption. (Photo courtesy: JCPenny Lifetouch Portraits)

Fotis is a gentle 100 lb German Shepherd who was voted as APA!’s first Mayor of Pawstin at the 2022 No Kill Anniversary Party.

Fotis is a senior dog at Austin Pets Alive! who is being featured on JCPenny’s website. “JCPenney Pet Portraits” Showcases Senior Dogs Available for Adoption. (Photo courtesy: JCPenny Lifetouch Portraits)

Belen is 7.5 years old and APA! says she’s a sweetheart around kids. She has a slight heart murmur, which is managed by keeping her stress levels low.

Belen is a senior dog at Austin Pets Alive! who is being featured on JCPenny’s website. “JCPenney Pet Portraits” Showcases Senior Dogs Available for Adoption. (Photo courtesy: JCPenny Lifetouch Portraits)

View the entire gallery of photos online.

JCPenny is also donating $1,000 to each shelter and giving shelters a $500 JCPenney gift card for supplies like towels, blankets, cleaning equipment and pet bowls and beds.

“We’re grateful for community partners taking initiatives like that of JCPenney’s ‘Pet Portraits’,” said Sarah Collica, director of marketing and communications at Austin Pets Alive! “The company’s invitation to offer exposure of some of our senior population to their audience is so generous. We are honored and proud to be supported by a community that cares so deeply for pets in need.”

Anyone can schedule an appointment with any JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch studio before Feb. 28 and receive a free 8×10 standard print, $70 off a digital album and free standard shipping.