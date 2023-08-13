AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin and The Austin Pride Foundation celebrated the 33rd Austin Pride Parade Saturday night. Each year, the city and organization host a parade and festival in August to celebrate and commemorate the LGBTQ+ community.

For decades, communities across the country have commemorated the history of the LGBTQ+ rights movement with pride parades, traditionally held in June. The symbolism of the timeframe dates back to the Stonewall riots in New York City’s Greenwich Village, which began in late June of 1969.

To mark the one-year anniversary of the uprising, the first Pride marches were held on June 28, 1970, in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco, growing in prominence in the years since.

Since 2010, The Austin Pride Foundation (TAPF) has organized the city’s official pride parade, in addition to hosting year-round events and working to provide resources to and offer education on issues impacting the city’s LGBTQ+ community.