Video courtesy of St. David’s South Austin Medical Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Winnie the Pooh, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and a red Crayola crayon all made an appearance at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center Monday.

Babies in the hospital’s NICU celebrated their first Halloween with some creative outfits handcrafted by NICU nurse Jessica Nelson.

“I crafted them out of like, felt and foam little pieces, and then just NICU onesies we had laying around,” Nelson said.

She said it brings a sense of normalcy to parents.

NICU babies at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center dress up for Halloween 2022 (Courtesy: St. David’s South Austin Medical Center)

NICU babies at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center dress up for Halloween 2022 (Courtesy: St. David’s South Austin Medical Center)

NICU babies at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center dress up for Halloween 2022 (Courtesy: St. David’s South Austin Medical Center)

A knitted hat pulled the Winnie the Pooh look together, while felt helped craft the Raphael getup.

Other costumes included Olaf from “Frozen”, a cow, Batman and a mouse.

Dressing up these tiny patients for Halloween is a tradition at St. David’s. Check out the costumes from 2021 and 2020.