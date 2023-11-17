AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders and the community came together Friday morning to honor Austin Police Senior Officer Jorge Pastore, who was killed in the line of duty last Saturday.

A procession traveled across Austin, ending at Circuit of the Americas Boulevard where a public visitation and funeral service would take place at Germania Insurance Amphitheater.

The public and law enforcement officers lined the procession route, ready to pay their respects to Pastore.

  • The funeral service for fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge "George" Pastore was held at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)
  • Procession carries fallen APD Officer Jorge Pastore along his final patrol through Austin (KXAN photo)
The route passed by the state capitol, where a crowd was waiting with signs to show their support.

Police said Pastore and another officer were shot during a SWAT response in south Austin on Nov. 11. Both were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where Pastore died, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

The other officer who was injured was able to leave the hospital on Tuesday, according to APD.