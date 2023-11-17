AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders and the community came together Friday morning to honor Austin Police Senior Officer Jorge Pastore, who was killed in the line of duty last Saturday.

A procession traveled across Austin, ending at Circuit of the Americas Boulevard where a public visitation and funeral service would take place at Germania Insurance Amphitheater.

The public and law enforcement officers lined the procession route, ready to pay their respects to Pastore.

The funeral service for fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge “George” Pastore was held at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

The funeral service for fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge “George” Pastore was held at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

The funeral service for fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge “George” Pastore was held at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

The funeral service for fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge “George” Pastore was held at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

Procession carries fallen APD Officer Jorge Pastore along his final patrol through Austin (KXAN photo)

Austin Police officers salute as Officer Jorge Pastore’s procession moves past Interstate 35 and St. Johns (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Crowds gather to show support during Officer Jorge Pastore’s procession (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

Crowds gather to show support during Officer Jorge Pastore’s procession (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

Crowds gather near the Texas Capitol to show support during Officer Jorge Pastore’s procession (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

Austin Police officer salutes as Officer Jorge Pastore’s procession moves past Interstate 35 and St. Johns (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Officer Jorge Pastore’s procession continues down Interstate 35 (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Law enforcement line up at the funeral home preparing for Officer Jorge Pastore’s procession (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

Law enforcement lines the procession route for fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge Pastore at 11th and Comal Streets. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

The procession for Austin Police Officer Jorge Pastore makes its way to Circuit of the Americas Boulevard. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

The procession for Austin Police Officer Jorge Pastore makes its way to Circuit of the Americas Boulevard. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

Procession for Austin Police Officer Jorge Pastore travels through the city on Nov. 17, 2023. (Courtesy: Helen Elliott)

Procession for Austin Police Officer Jorge Pastore travels through the city on Nov. 17, 2023. (Courtesy: Helen Elliott)

Procession for Austin Police Officer Jorge Pastore travels through the city on Nov. 17, 2023. (Courtesy: Helen Elliott)

Procession for Austin Police Officer Jorge Pastore travels through the city on Nov. 17, 2023. (Courtesy: Helen Elliott)

Funeral services were held on Nov. 17, 2023, to honor fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge Pastore. (KXAN Photo)

Funeral services were held on Nov. 17, 2023, to honor fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge Pastore. (KXAN Photo)

The procession for Austin Police Officer Jorge “George” Pastore arrives at Circuit of the Americas the morning of Nov. 17, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

The procession for Austin Police Officer Jorge “George” Pastore arrives at Circuit of the Americas the morning of Nov. 17, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

The route passed by the state capitol, where a crowd was waiting with signs to show their support.

Police said Pastore and another officer were shot during a SWAT response in south Austin on Nov. 11. Both were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where Pastore died, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

The other officer who was injured was able to leave the hospital on Tuesday, according to APD.