AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders and the community came together Friday morning to honor Austin Police Senior Officer Jorge Pastore, who was killed in the line of duty last Saturday.
A procession traveled across Austin, ending at Circuit of the Americas Boulevard where a public visitation and funeral service would take place at Germania Insurance Amphitheater.
The public and law enforcement officers lined the procession route, ready to pay their respects to Pastore.
The route passed by the state capitol, where a crowd was waiting with signs to show their support.
Police said Pastore and another officer were shot during a SWAT response in south Austin on Nov. 11. Both were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where Pastore died, Austin-Travis County EMS said.
The other officer who was injured was able to leave the hospital on Tuesday, according to APD.