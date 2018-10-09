Austin

Photos and videos of the flooding along the Llano River

KINGSLAND, Texas (KXAN) — As torrential rain caused the Llano River to rise and overflow its banks, KXAN viewers captured the flooding from various areas downstream of one of the worst-hit areas, Junction.

The river crested overnight Monday at 24 feet, and could rise a small amount as more rain heads to the area. Downstream, floodgates on various dams opened to release some of the water.

One KXAN viewer captured the rapid rise of the water at James River Crossing in Mason County. Within 7 minutes, the water goes from a small stream to a large volume that brushes the bottoms of trees.

Texas Game Wardens rescued people via helicopter Monday near Junction.

Another KXAN viewer captured the Llano River rushing beneath the State Highway 87 bridge south of Mason.

