Photos and videos of the flooding along the Llano River

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Llano River at the dam in Llano on Oct. 8, 2018 (Courtesy Renetta McCall)

KINGSLAND, Texas (KXAN) — As torrential rain caused the Llano River to rise and overflow its banks, KXAN viewers captured the flooding from various areas downstream of one of the worst-hit areas, Junction.

The river crested overnight Monday at 24 feet, and could rise a small amount as more rain heads to the area. Downstream, floodgates on various dams opened to release some of the water.

PHOTOS: Severe weather and flooding in Central Texas The Llano River at the dam in Llano on Oct. 8, 2018 (Courtesy Renetta McCall) The Llano River 10 miles south of Mason on Highway 87 on Oct. 8, 2018 (Courtesy Barbie Williams) Fish at Kingsland Lions Park Oct. 9, 2018 (Courtesy Jessica Rodriguez) Fish at Kingsland Lions Park Oct. 9, 2018 (Courtesy Jessica Rodriguez) While the road that runs across the Llano River was visible Monday evening, forecasters say by Tuesday, the area will likely be entirely under water. (KXAN) Texas Game Wardens rescued people on the Llano River near Junction Oct. 8, 2018 (KXAN Viewer Photo) Texas Game Wardens rescued people on the Llano River near Junction Oct. 8, 2018 (KXAN Viewer Photo) Texas Game Wardens rescued people on the Llano River near Junction Oct. 8, 2018 (Texas Game Wardens Photo)

One KXAN viewer captured the rapid rise of the water at James River Crossing in Mason County. Within 7 minutes, the water goes from a small stream to a large volume that brushes the bottoms of trees.

Texas Game Wardens rescued people via helicopter Monday near Junction.

Helicopter rescue on the Llano River

Another KXAN viewer captured the Llano River rushing beneath the State Highway 87 bridge south of Mason.