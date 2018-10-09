Photos and videos of the flooding along the Llano River
KINGSLAND, Texas (KXAN) — As torrential rain caused the Llano River to rise and overflow its banks, KXAN viewers captured the flooding from various areas downstream of one of the worst-hit areas, Junction.
The river crested overnight Monday at 24 feet, and could rise a small amount as more rain heads to the area. Downstream, floodgates on various dams opened to release some of the water.
One KXAN viewer captured the rapid rise of the water at James River Crossing in Mason County. Within 7 minutes, the water goes from a small stream to a large volume that brushes the bottoms of trees.
Texas Game Wardens rescued people via helicopter Monday near Junction.
Another KXAN viewer captured the Llano River rushing beneath the State Highway 87 bridge south of Mason.
Previous
Last chance: How to register to vote bef
Next
VIDEO: Filmmaker Richard Linklater direc
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Heavy thunderstorms rolling through Austin metro
- VIDEO: Filmmaker Richard Linklater directs anti-Ted Cruz web ad
- VIDEO: Scared bear cub breaks into Wisconsin man's home
- Pflugerville woman arrested, allegedly threw her infant to the ground
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-