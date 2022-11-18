AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation will be making a temporary fix to a gap in an Austin flyover before final repairs can be made.

KXAN viewers reported to us a gap in the overpass connecting U.S. Highway 290 West and South Interstate 35 in north Austin.

TxDOT said it has assessed the flyover and will be placing temporary metal plates over the separated joint gaps until final repairs can be done.

The agency explained bridges are designed with joints that expand and contract in different types of weather.

“In this case, the retraction was greater than expected,” a TxDOT spokesperson wrote in an email about the overpass gap.

TxDOT said there are no structural concerns; the plates will help improve the driving surface for vehicles in the meantime.