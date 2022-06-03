AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-wheeler crash near downtown Austin Wednesday shut down the upper deck of Interstate 35 for a significant portion of the afternoon rush hour.

A KXAN viewer submitted a photo, showing damage to the shoulder of the highway after the collision.

In a statement, the Texas Department of Transportation said it “is aware of the damage and we have placed a temporary cover and closed the shoulder to traffic. A more permanent repair will be made next week.”

Crews had lanes blocked off near the Hancock Center and Airport Boulevard after the crash.

