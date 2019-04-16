Austin

Photo of racist promposal prompts Vandegrift High School investigation

By:
Posted: Apr 15, 2019 / 03:07 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 15, 2019 / 08:37 PM CDT

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — In reaction to a photo circulating on social media of a student holding a racist promposal sign, Vandegrift High School's principal sent a letter home to families and said the school is investigating.

In the photo, a student held a paper sign with the words "If I was black, I'd be picking cotton, but I'm white so I'm picking U 4 prom?" Principal Charlie Little confirmed the boy is a Vandegrift High School student.

"There is absolutely nothing humorous about slavery, and its use in this context goes against the values and ethical principles we teach," Little wrote. He added the student may have intended the post on Snapchat to be a "humorous reenactment of a 2018 meme that garnered national attention." In that case, the Florida high school student posted a photo of himself holding a sign with the same wording. He faced school discipline and did not attend prom, NBC News reported.

Little said the Vandegrift High School student "did not direct this unacceptable message at a particular individual with the intent to harass, bully or discriminate." However, the school is reviewing the Student Code of Conduct to determine appropriate discipline. Little also asked that the student's privacy be respected, and urged parents to discuss "responsible digital citizenship and respect for others" with their students.

Read Principal Little's full letter below:

Good afternoon Vandegrift High School families,

We strive to make VHS a welcoming, inclusive environment for all. A big part of that endeavor is educating our students about cultural awareness and sensitivity. In the case of social media, we have a process to investigate, assess and respond to social media posts that may disrupt the school environment.

Students alerted us about a current VHS student posting a “slavery pun” on Snapchat as part of his prom proposal. We immediately began an investigation to determine the facts and impact of this incident.

We do not tolerate or permit discrimination or hate speech of any kind at Vandegrift. A preliminary investigation suggests the student intended the posting to be a humorous reenactment of a 2018 meme that garnered national attention. There is absolutely nothing humorous about slavery, and its use in this context goes against the values and ethical principles we teach. 

While inappropriate and disturbing, the student did not direct this unacceptable message at a particular individual with the intent to harass, bully or discriminate. Despite its intent, we will continue to address the extensive concern this post caused our students, teachers, staff and families who take pride in the inclusive culture of our campus.

We are working within our Student Code of Conduct to apply appropriate discipline with the individual student. We ask that the privacy of this student be respected during this process. Please take this opportunity to discuss with your student(s) the importance of responsible digital citizenship and respect for others.

If your student has additional concerns or has experienced any discrimination resulting from this post, please refer them to our administrative team or their school counselor so we can provide the appropriate support.

I am extremely grateful for the individuals who were proactive and shared this concern with us so we could promptly investigate the issue and involve the appropriate authorities. Thank you for your continued support of Vandegrift High School.

Charlie Little

Principal

KXAN spoke with one junior at the high school, along with her mother who say things need to change. 

"It really just made me mad," explained Zipporah Robinson, 17, when she saw the Snapchat post Monday morning. "I was just appalled. It really humiliated me and it made me sad." 

The junior says she believes racism has recently become a larger issue at the school and that this incident isn't necessarily isolated.

"My junior year, it was kind of weird because all of a sudden people started talking out of turn and being racist for no reason and I just didn’t understand it," she said. 

The student's mother, Cara Robinson-Louie, told KXAN she too was hurt and disappointed by the situation. 

"As a parent, it’s 2019. We need to have an open dialogue. We have to have an open dialogue now. It’s needed," Robinson-Louie said. "I think a lot of people are scared to have the conversation, but the conversation – it’s time. You can’t hide behind racism. It is present and instead of going forward, we’re going backwards. It is a harsh reality, unfortunately."

The mother says her family moved to Austin from Mississippi about two years ago. 

"We hear the headlines, we see it on the news, but to actually experience it up the street, in your own backyard, it’s disheartening," she added. 

Robinson-Louie says she's already spoken with the administration about the possibility of setting up some kind of diversity program -- comprised of students and parents -- so that everyone can have their voices heard on-campus. 

"People will always remember the way you make them feel. That’s true. This situation makes us feel hurt and disappointed," she said. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Austin Stories

Trending Video

  • State oversight of sex ed curriculum up for debate at the Capitol

    State oversight of sex ed curriculum up for debate at the Capitol

  • ‘Dead suspect loophole' bill clears Texas House committee
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    ‘Dead suspect loophole' bill clears Texas House committee

  • Austin ISD school rezoning proposals would split southwest neighborhood

    Austin ISD school rezoning proposals would split southwest neighborhood

  • Notre Dame fire draws comparison to arson at Governor's mansion

    Notre Dame fire draws comparison to arson at Governor's mansion

  • What is the nuclear option?

    What is the nuclear option?

  • Photo of racist promposal prompts Vandegrift High School investigation

    Photo of racist promposal prompts Vandegrift High School investigation

  • Azzi's Ride: A mother's cross-country bike journey for preeclampsia awareness

    Azzi's Ride: A mother's cross-country bike journey for preeclampsia awareness

  • Property tax measure expected to pass Senate without 'nuclear option'

    Property tax measure expected to pass Senate without 'nuclear option'

  • Father James Misko provides context from fire at Notre Dame Cathedral

    Father James Misko provides context from fire at Notre Dame Cathedral

  • Construction is underway for Williamson County's largest park

    Construction is underway for Williamson County's largest park

  • Heart Gallery of Central Texas aims to boost state adoption rates

    Heart Gallery of Central Texas aims to boost state adoption rates

  • Texas lawmakers will focus on high speed rail

    Texas lawmakers will focus on high speed rail

  • Azzi's Ride
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Azzi's Ride

  • Today's the deadline to file your tax return or extension

    Today's the deadline to file your tax return or extension

  • Storms sweep South killing at least 8, injuring dozens, flattening TX town

    Storms sweep South killing at least 8, injuring dozens, flattening TX town

  • Austin evaluates residents' traffic signal concerns once a year

    Austin evaluates residents' traffic signal concerns once a year

  • Planning For Medicare

    Planning For Medicare

  • Bomb explodes in Germany river

    Bomb explodes in Germany river

  • Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

    Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

  • Brenham family reunites with daughter's tissue donation recipient

    Brenham family reunites with daughter's tissue donation recipient

  • City of Taylor works on drainage while families worry about future floods

    City of Taylor works on drainage while families worry about future floods

  • Sheriff: Austin victims jump from third-floor balcony to escape armed ex-husband

    Sheriff: Austin victims jump from third-floor balcony to escape armed ex-husband

  • Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Whataburger

    Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Whataburger

  • Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

    Mayor Adler endorses, introduces Pete Buttigieg at 2020 campaign launch event

  • Would you vote to raise your taxes? Sales tax proposal sparks debate

    Would you vote to raise your taxes? Sales tax proposal sparks debate

  • State of Texas: Immigration policy and a potential tax vote

    State of Texas: Immigration policy and a potential tax vote

  • 'We should choose compassion' Castro counters Trump on immigration

    'We should choose compassion' Castro counters Trump on immigration

  • Deaf girl has hearing aids stolen

    Deaf girl has hearing aids stolen

  • APD hosts its 13th annual American Heroes Air Show

    APD hosts its 13th annual American Heroes Air Show

  • Complaint: Wilco sheriff commander told deputies to have sex with Live PD producer

    Complaint: Wilco sheriff commander told deputies to have sex with Live PD producer

  • The aftermath of tornado damage in Robertson County

    The aftermath of tornado damage in Robertson County

  • Friends of teen killed in Cedar Park car crash vow to 'Live Like Myles'
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Friends of teen killed in Cedar Park car crash vow to 'Live Like Myles'

  • Tornado storm damage reported in Franklin, Texas

    Tornado storm damage reported in Franklin, Texas

  • Charity competition sees teams building custom motorcycles

    Charity competition sees teams building custom motorcycles

  • The Weekend Gardener

    The Weekend Gardener

  • The Weekend Gardener

    The Weekend Gardener

  • Judge declares mistrial in case of woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

    Judge declares mistrial in case of woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

  • UT honors the life of former university president William Powers

    UT honors the life of former university president William Powers

  • AFD kicks off their annual fill the boot campaign
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    AFD kicks off their annual fill the boot campaign

  • Police investigating woman found dead on East Sixth Street
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Police investigating woman found dead on East Sixth Street

  • Man injures himself after getting trapped in mechanical bull, police say

    Man injures himself after getting trapped in mechanical bull, police say

  • Animal rescue group that helps children with disabilities faces funding challenges

    Animal rescue group that helps children with disabilities faces funding challenges

  • Althea Johnson child abandonment trial declared a mistrial

    Althea Johnson child abandonment trial declared a mistrial

  • Austin wants to keep commuters at home

    Austin wants to keep commuters at home

  • Simple Health: Hays and Caldwell County Heart Walk

    Simple Health: Hays and Caldwell County Heart Walk

  • Bipartisan border bill clears first huddle

    Bipartisan border bill clears first huddle

  • San Marcos city cemetery could raise plot prices

    San Marcos city cemetery could raise plot prices

  • New group revives effort to remove Confederate monument in Georgetown

    New group revives effort to remove Confederate monument in Georgetown

  • City Council reviews input on relieving Zilker Park parking problems

    City Council reviews input on relieving Zilker Park parking problems

  • Trial day 4: Mother accused of leaving baby in dumpster testifies

    Trial day 4: Mother accused of leaving baby in dumpster testifies

  • Free physicals offered to AISD marching bands and dance teams

    Free physicals offered to AISD marching bands and dance teams

  • AISD pre-K Festival

    AISD pre-K Festival

  • WEEKEND JAM: How the Longhorn Run will affect you

    WEEKEND JAM: How the Longhorn Run will affect you

  • UT quidditch team looks to reclaim title as U.S. Cup returns to Round Rock

    UT quidditch team looks to reclaim title as U.S. Cup returns to Round Rock

  • UT quidditch team looks to reclaim title as U.S. Cup returns to Round Rock

    UT quidditch team looks to reclaim title as U.S. Cup returns to Round Rock

  • Proposed improvements for Slaughter Lane include more lanes

    Proposed improvements for Slaughter Lane include more lanes

  • Swallowing Hazard: Button Batteries

    Swallowing Hazard: Button Batteries

  • UT freshman Jaxson Hayes declares for NBA Draft

    UT freshman Jaxson Hayes declares for NBA Draft

  • Texas State University announces massive new music building

    Texas State University announces massive new music building

  • 'Hamilton' ticket sales begin in Austin

    'Hamilton' ticket sales begin in Austin

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Farmer in the Del Valle Night
Farmer in the Del Valle Night

Farmer in the Del Valle Night

Photo Galleries /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss