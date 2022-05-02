AUSTIN (KXAN) — A newly-released drawing shows how different West Fourth Street could look if an apartment tower is built in the downtown Warehouse District.

The rendering from the Chicago-based architecture firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz provides the first glimpse of a developer’s vision for the block, which would include demolishing a string of LGBTQ bars like Oilcan Harry’s, Neon Grotto and Coconut Club. However, the plans call for the proposed tower to have a newly-redesigned space for Oilcan Harry’s that would push its location down the block next to the nightclub Rain on 4th.

If the plans are ultimately approved, the entrance and the signage for the new Oilcan Harry’s would appear where the now-shuttered Sellers Underground is located. Additionally, the plans call for construction of an open-air plaza and a recessed glass lobby down the block at the corner of W. Fourth and Colorado Streets.

(Photo: Solomon Cordwell Buenz via City of Austin)

Austin’s Historic Landmark Commission will meet Wednesday evening to vote on applications for demolition of addresses 201 to 213 W. Fourth Street “with reconstruction of selected façades.” It’s a regulatory hurdle to clear before the city approves permits for the developer Hanover to move forward with the 40-story apartment complex.

According to the city’s documents detailing the three different demolition applications related to the project (201-209 W. Fourth Street, 211 W. Fourth Street and 213 W. Fourth Street), crews will save and reuse existing brick “with paint removed or the bricks turned to reveal the unpainted side.”

According to these reports, city staff members are recommending demolition of the buildings if the developer commits to reconstruction of the building’s façade.

Developer David Ott with Hanover previously told KXAN the proposed 400-unit apartment complex would guarantee a lease to the Oilcan Harry’s owner for the next 25 years.

As details about these plans became more publicly known, however, some Austinites pushed back on the project. A petition sprang up online, garnering more than 4,100 signatures as of Monday afternoon, which called for people to “#BlockTheBuild and Preserve Austin’s Historic LGBTQ+ District.”

“Erasure of the LGBTQ+ community and our culture will not be tolerated, and we will fight to the end to preserve it,” the petition’s author wrote.

The owners of Oilcan Harry’s posted on social media recently they appreciate people’s concern and support, but they’re hoping neighbors won’t oppose the plan currently under consideration by the Historic Landmark Commission.

“Rest assured, our mission is to keep 4th St alive for a long time, & if we navigate these waters correctly, we will succeed,” the Oilcan Harry’s social media post read. “However, in our unique case, we need you to know a historical declaration is NOT the way to do it.”

The owners said they believe designating Oilcan Harry’s as an historic landmark will result in the business “being forced out of the block in less than 10 years by individuals & factors outside of our control.” They argued instead that their current lease puts them in the best place to remain open in the area.

“We believe our landlord has found a good development partner in Hanover, & their desire is to keep 4th St as a safe space for our community,” the post read. “With that essential requirement in mind & met, we have come to a basic agreement on terms which will allow for our legacy business to continue on in a blend of historic & new.”

Michael Girard, who’s part of the Oilcan Harry’s leadership team, previously told KXAN construction on the new apartment tower could begin as early as next spring. The first floor of the building may also include a new restaurant, the developer said last month.