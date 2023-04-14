AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first phase of the Capitol Mall project was completed, and the mall between 16th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is now open. However, it’s not a street anymore. It’s a public space with grass and walkways.

With the return of the Longhorns spring game this weekend, it also means the return of football fans and tailgating, but there’s a big change on where you’ll be able to party.

“We don’t allow tailgating on the Capitol grounds, and we won’t allow tailgating here on the main part of the Capitol Mall,” Chris Currens with the Texas State Preservation Board said. “Again, there are lots of other spaces and opportunities for tailgating in the Capitol complex, but this isn’t monetized space.”

The Capitol Mall will become a civic space for several events. However, the state preservation board is waiting to schedule events until the landscaping has matured and some additional construction is completed.