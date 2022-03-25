(KXAN) — It’s a sight to see the world’s most elite golfers teeing off, signing autographs, and posing for pictures right here in Central Texas. Something that might not be seen by the masses is the millions of dollars funneled to local organizations that help Austin kids.

(KXAN)

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play is in full swing at Austin Country Club and so is the PGA tour’s efforts to give back to local children.

Executive Director with Dell Technologies Match Play Jordan Uppleger tells KXAN, “We’re proud to be able to give to Dell Children’s Hospital and First Tee Austin. Over the last seven years we’ve been able to generate 5 million dollars here locally.”

(KXAN)

Money from the tournament goes directly to First Tee Austin and Dell Children’s hospital in particular the Dell Children’s Blood and Cancer Center.

Earlier this week Austin Based Pro Sergio Garcia practiced putting with a little boy who is a patient there.

“To see them [pro golfers] do it in Austin and with folks that came from the hospital, it touches you. You feel like you’re a part of the community and a part of the messaging and hats off to Sergio for making an impact in that kid’s life.”

The Dell Match Play wraps up this Sunday.