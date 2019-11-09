Pete Buttigieg to appear on Texas ballot after support from Austin’s Mayor Adler

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will appear on the ballot in Texas after he was backed by Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

Mayor Adler filed the papers at the Texas Democratic Party headquarters in Austin Saturday morning.

“He [Buttigieg] is just wicked smart and has a really true heart,” Mayor Adler said.

“I want to help him because having seen him operate as a mayor I’m in a unique position to be able to validate that he is pretty exceptional.

“Having somebody run for president who has the mindset, the ability to get things done as a mayor I think is real important.”

In a Facebook post, the mayor said he was “proud” to help put his “friend” on the ballot.