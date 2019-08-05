Pet owners advised to keep animals out of Lady Bird Lake due to possible toxic algae

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin issued a warning on Sunday to keep pets out of Lady Bird Lake.

The release was issued out of an abundance of caution after the potential presence of a specific algae that could be harmful to animals.

It is recommended that pet owners keep their animals from getting in the water or drinking it, but it should not impact humans.

While algae is not uncommon, city and Lower Colorado River Authority officials are testing the water to evaluate toxicity, which will take between two to four days to complete.

Austin Water does not use Lady Bird Lake as a source for drinking water and the algae are not impacting drinkable water in Austin.

Once the results from toxicity tests are available, they are expected to be released.