AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Some consumer packaged goods brands mark their success with making it into Whole Foods Market Inc., but for a pet supply company, their big milestone is often getting into Petco.

Austin-based pet supplements company Pet Honesty LLC two weeks ago began its launch in all 1,500 locations of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. across the nation, heading its effort to move its dog vitamins in traditional retail space. When the company opened in 2018, its sales were 100% through its own website, Amazon and Chewy. After onboarding its new CEO in February, Richard Greenberg, and a majority acquisition by private equity firm Vestar Capital last year, the company is hunkering down for growth.

Employee count has grown to about 40, filling 22 positions this year, and the company still has some open roles and will continue to hire as the company grows, Greenberg said. Pet Honesty even moved its offices closer into downtown, located at 211 E. Seventh St., to add more space while absorbing the energy of the city.