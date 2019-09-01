Personal watercrafts banned on Lake Austin for Labor Day Weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police banned using personal watercrafts on Lake Austin during Labor Day weekend.

That includes wet bikes, motorized surfboards and anything similar.

The annual ban is to ensure the safety of the increased number of people hanging out on the lake over the holiday.

Non-motorized boats like kayaks, canoes and paddleboards are still OK to use.

Police will be patrolling Lake Austin and urge people using the waterways to follow the Texas Water Safety Act and City of Austin boating laws and ordinances. Law enforcement officials say you should call 9-1-1 for all reckless operation of boats or for emergencies.