Person ‘trying to get out of or into moving car’ seriously injured in hotel parking lot

A person suffered serious injuries after they were apparently dragged by a car in a parking lot Wednesday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was seriously hurt after being dragged by a car in a central Austin hotel parking lot Wednesday morning.

Austin police said officers responded to the Super 8 hotel in the 5500 block of N. Interstate 35, and the injured man “was trying to get out of or into a moving car.” Dispatchers got the call at 2:41 a.m., APD said.

Austin Travis-County EMS said the person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center and was considered a trauma alert patient.

APD said it wasn’t sure if the driver stayed at the scene. A public information officer didn’t respond to provide more details.