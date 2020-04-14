Person trapped in car, removed by Austin emergency personnel in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person trapped in a car in south Austin Tuesday has been removed from the vehicle by Austin police and firefighters, according to a tweet by Austin-Travis County EMS.

Emergency personnel responded to the situation in the 9000 block of Brodie Lane which is between Slaughter Lane and William Cannon Drive.

Two people were deemed to be trauma alerts and are being taken to St. David’s South Austin for evaluation by ATCEMS.

ATCEMS is asking drivers to move over and slow down as responders remain on the scene.