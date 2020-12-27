Person taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in southeast Austin

Police respond to a shooting in Lark Creek Drive, Austin (Picture: KXAN/Andy Way)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has been taken to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries following a reported shooting in southeast Austin Saturday evening.

Police were called to Lark Creek Drive at about 7:10 p.m, to reports of a shooting. Multiple units responded to the scene of the incident, APD said.

The victim was taken to South Austin Medical Center with critical injuries, police added. Austin-Travis County EMS said the person who was shot is an adult.

Police added that the shooting happened at another location, and the victim was brought to the address on Lark Creek Drive.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.