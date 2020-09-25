Person taken to hospital after being rescued from storm drain in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Paramedics took a person rescued from a storm drain in a southwest Austin neighborhood to a hospital.
According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, paramedics and firefighters received a call Friday afternoon about a “confined space rescue” at 1100 Tetbury Lane, which is between S. First Street and Menchaca Road. The initial information shared on Twitter stated someone was yelling for help.
An update shared that paramedics took a person removed from a storm drain to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center for minor “medical complaints,” which suggests the person should be okay.
First responders already cleared the scene, according to tweets.