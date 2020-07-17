Person taken to hospital after being hit by car in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in north Austin Friday.

The crash happened around 9:39 a.m. in the 900 block of E. Rundberg Lane, which is just east of Interstate 35, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics performed CPR on an adult, who was then taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. ATC EMS did not specify if the person is a man or a woman or the situation leading up to them being hit.

ATC EMS says to expect road closures and delays in the area.