Person taken to hospital after being hit by car in north Austin

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ATCEMS Austin-Travis County EMS_106916

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in north Austin Friday.

The crash happened around 9:39 a.m. in the 900 block of E. Rundberg Lane, which is just east of Interstate 35, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics performed CPR on an adult, who was then taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. ATC EMS did not specify if the person is a man or a woman or the situation leading up to them being hit.

ATC EMS says to expect road closures and delays in the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss