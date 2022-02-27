Person taken to a hospital after north Austin shooting overnight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has been taken to a hospital after they were shot in the face in north Austin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Austin Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of East Parmer Lane just after 3:30 a.m.

At the scene, they found a victim who had been shot in the face. The person was taken to a hospital. APD did not have information about their condition.

No suspect has been located or arrested in connection with this incident, APD said.

This story will be updated when KXAN has more information.