Person taken to a hospital after north Austin shooting overnight

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has been taken to a hospital after they were shot in the face in north Austin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Austin Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of East Parmer Lane just after 3:30 a.m.

At the scene, they found a victim who had been shot in the face. The person was taken to a hospital. APD did not have information about their condition.

No suspect has been located or arrested in connection with this incident, APD said.

This story will be updated when KXAN has more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

BestReviews

More reviews

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss