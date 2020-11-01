Person suffers possible life-threatening injuries after auto-pedestrian crash in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has been taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a crash in northwest Austin on Sunday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

It happened near the intersection of West Braker Lane and the Research Boulevard service road at about 9:15 a.m, EMS said.

A trauma alert was declared on an adult patient, and that patient was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, according to medics.