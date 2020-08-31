Man rescued from top of crane Monday in downtown Austin

A man was assisted off the top of a crane downtown Monday by ATCEMS personnel. (Photo courtesy ATCEMS)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was rescued by emergency personnel from the top of a crane Monday morning at a construction site in downtown Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they had the man on the ground around 8:43 a.m. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with “minor medical complaints,” the agency’s final tweet about the incident said. The construction site was in the 700 block of East Third Street between Red River Street and the Interstate 35 frontage road.

FINAL High Angle Rescue at 700blk E 3rd St: The patient is on the ground, and is being transported by #ATCEMSMedics to Dell Seton Medical Center with minor medical complaints. No other information available, EMS will be clearing the scene shortly. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 31, 2020

The agency tweeted at 7:24 a.m. that someone needed help getting down from the crane, and about 20 minutes later updated the tweet saying they’ve made contact with that person.

ATCEMS said they are clearing the scene.