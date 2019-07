AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person became stuck in a storm drain in north Austin Thursday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened on the 7900 block of Brockman Street, which is near the intersection of Burnet Road and Anderson Lane, at 9:26 a.m.

Rescuers were able to speak to the person and were able to get them “out of the hole.” ATCEMS says the person’s only complaint so far is of “exhaustion.”