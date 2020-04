AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in north Austin Friday.

An Austin-Travis County EMS spokeswoman says the person had penetrating trauma to an area near the center of their body, between their elbows and knees.

Officers went to the 1700 block of Colony Creek Drive, east of U.S. Highway 183 and Payton Gin Road at 6:56 p.m. Police say they are searching for a suspect.

They do not know if the victim and suspect knew each other.