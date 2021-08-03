Person shot in southeast Austin, rushed to hospital Tuesday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was shot in a southeast Austin neighborhood and rushed to a hospital for surgery, Austin Police said Tuesday.

APD says it doesn’t have any suspects in custody after the shooting in the 2400 block of Cromwell Circle. That’s north of East Oltorf Street and east of Wickersham Lane near the Coppertree apartment complex.

APD responded to the call at 5:02 a.m., and as of 6 a.m., they are still on the scene investigating the incident.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

