Police say someone was shot at the Come and Take It Live venue on East Riverside Drive on Thursday June 3, 2021. (KXAN: Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for the person they say shot and wounded someone at a southeast Austin music venue Thursday morning.

Police say the person who was shot arrived at Dell Seton around 1:30 a.m. for treatment. They say the person was not badly hurt.

The shooting happened at the Come and Take It Live venue on East Riverside Drive near Royal Crest Drive.

According to police, the person was with a large group when they heard a loud pop and then realized they were shot.