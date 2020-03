AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has been taken to a hospital with a serious, potentially life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Austin.

Police say that suspects remain at large after the shooting, which happened at 7100 Bluff Springs Road at about 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Austin-Travis County EMS said that medics transported an adult patient to a hospital with a potentially life-threatening injury.