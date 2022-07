AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person suffered serious injuries Wednesday in a northeast Austin shooting.

Austin police said a call for shots fired came in at 3:11 p.m. for an area near U.S. Highway 290 and Tuscany Way. APD reported that one person was possibly injured, and Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed that, saying medics took the person to a nearby trauma center.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.