AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was rescued Wednesday morning after falling seven feet into a hole in downtown Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that it and the Austin Fire Department responded after a person fell approximately seven feet into a hole near the intersection of Guadalupe and 7th streets and was unable to get out.

The patient was rescued by a ropes system and stokes basket, according to the tweet.

ATCEMS declared the patient a trauma alert and transported them to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.