Person rescued after fall down trail embankment in northwest Austin

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
OLD SPICEWOOD SPRINGS ROAD FALL_frame_9394

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department are trying to rescue someone who fell down an embankment off a trail and was hurt Tuesday afternoon. (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department rescued someone who fell down an embankment off a trail and was hurt Tuesday afternoon.

ATCEMS reported crews were sent out to the 5200 block of Old Spicewood Springs Road at around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a person who had “suffered traumatic injuries” after falling down an embankment.

The location of the scene is near the Bull Creek Greenbelt.

The patient was removed from the area and taken to Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss