Person rescued after car crashes into pillar in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was rescued after being trapped inside of a vehicle in north Austin Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said the vehicle crashed into a pillar near 8868 Research Boulevard southbound service road. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck. Austin Fire and medics responded to the scene.

The person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area or slow down while passing the accident.