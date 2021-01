AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responding to reports of someone struck by a driver in east Austin Saturday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at Airport Boulevard and East 40th Street near Mueller Lake Park east of I-35.

Austin-Travis County EMS took the patient to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should expect traffic delays and avoid the area if possible.