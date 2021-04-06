Person taken to hospital after vehicle crashed into a tree near Slaughter Lane in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash into a tree that pinned the person inside of a vehicle in southwest Austin Tuesday.

Austin-Travis County EMS said in a tweet that the vehicle went into a tree near Slaughter Lane and Vinemont Drive, which is just west of MoPac Expressway, around 12:06 p.m.

ATCEMS said the person was unconscious following the crash and was taken to St. David’s South. Medics and Austin Fire responded to the scene.

Expect traffic delays along Slaughter Lane Tuesday afternoon.