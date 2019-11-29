Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after rollover crash in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman has been taken to the hospital in a life-threatening condition after her car rolled over on the I-35 service road in south Austin.

EMS said that the woman was pinned inside the vehicle following the crash at the 13600 block of the highway at about 3:08 p.m.

Medics performed CPR on the woman and managed to regain a pulse, EMS said, but her condition remains life-threatening. She was taken to Seton Hays County Medical Center.

Drivers have been warned to expect heavy delays and road closures in the areas as a result of the crash.