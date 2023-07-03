Editor’s Note: The above video is KXAN’s previous coverage of the June 30, 2023 shooting.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person of interest has been identified by the Austin Police Department after a deadly shooting in north Austin Friday night, according to an APD release.

Officers went to 8800 Redfield Ln., which is near Payton Gin Road and U.S. Highway 183, around 11:15 p.m. Friday after reports of the shooting, the release said.

Police found Larry Jennings, 47, with gunshot wounds. Jennings died at the scene, APD said.

Homicide investigators believe Jennings was shot by another man in the parking lot on Redfield Lane “in front of several people,” the release stated.

APD said this case is being investigated as the city’s 34th homicide this year.

Police are asking that you call (512) 974-TIPS with information. Tips can be sent anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. There’s a reward of up to $1,000 available for information that leads to an arrest.