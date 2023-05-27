AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was critically injured after a train struck a pedestrian in south Austin Saturday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Officials said the incident occurred at 10:04 a.m. near the area of South Lamar Boulevard and Treadwell Street.

ATCEMS medics, Austin Fire and the Austin Police Department responded and were on the scene. Medics declared a trauma alert and were treating and extricating an adult patient.

The patient was taken to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.

Officials said several railroad crossings were blocked south of the location. Travelers should expect continued traffic delays in the area due to the train blocking crossings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.