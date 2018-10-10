Person killed in hit-and-run on Cesar Chavez Street in east Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A driver hit and killed someone early Wednesday morning in east Austin before driving off, police said.
Officials have not specified if it was a man or a woman who was hit near Elkhart Street and E. Cesar Chavez Street around 2:05 a.m. Police say that person was at their car and possibly reaching into it when he or she was hit.
One or two cars on the side of the road were hit as well, according to the Austin Police Department. They say there are no APD cameras in the area, and they are searching for the driver.
