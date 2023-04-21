AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was pronounced dead after an early-morning crash on Highway 71 east of Austin Friday.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash around 6:30 a.m. It happened near Granny Drive on Hwy 71.

ATCEMS said a vehicle was pinned and a patient had potentially gone into cardiac arrest.

Around 6:44 a.m., the person was taken out of the vehicle and medics performed CPR, according to ATCEMS. The person was pronounced dead on the scene around 7 a.m.

ATCEMS said drivers should expect extended closures and avoid the area.