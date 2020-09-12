Man killed at scene of motorcycle crash in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash in the 12000 block of Research Boulevard around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Police Department report.

APD says that upon arrival, officers found a white male in his 60s in a crash that was “incompatible with life.”

APD says the crash was one person on one vehicle and it appears that for some unknown reason the man continued to merge on the inside shoulder where he struck the concrete median. He was ejected from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not yet known whether speed was a factor, APD says.

ATCEMS says drivers should expect significant traffic closures and delays as the area is investigated. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

The investigating is ongoing, APD says.