AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is critically injured after being hit by a driver near Mueller on Thursday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the incident at 51st Street and Cameron Road just after 8:30 p.m.

Assets from #ATCEMS & @AustinFireInfo are on scene of a Vehicle vs Pedestrian accident at E 51st St / Cameron Rd (20:36). Initial reports of 1 pedestrian struck by a vehicle, #ATCEMSMedics advising they have CPR in progress. Avoid the area if possible. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 15, 2019

Medics took the woman in her 30s to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Austin police said the driver stayed at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.