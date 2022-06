AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Travis County-EMS says one person is the hospital Monday after a crash late Sunday night in northwest Austin.

ATC-EMS says paramedics took one adult to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after the crash.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on northbound Research Boulevard at Stonelake Boulevard. That is the northwest corner of MoPac Expressway and US 183.

APD says one car rolled over. Officers shut down northbound Research Boulevard until 1:10 a.m.