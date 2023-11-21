AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin-Travis County EMS said Tuesday paramedics took one adult to the hospital after that person was hit by a vehicle on FM 812 near the Circuit of the Americas.

According to ATCEMS, the crash happened on FM 812 between SH130 and COTA around 3:10 a.m.

ATCEMS said at 3:47 a.m. STAR Flight was requested and the helicopter landed at the COTA parking lot. But the helicopter flight was put on hold and then canceled after the patient went into cardiac arrest, ATCEMS said.

Paramedics were taking the patient to the hospital while giving them CPR, ATCEMS said.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.