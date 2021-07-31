Person hospitalized by snake bite in northwest Austin park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person had to be taken to a hospital after they were bitten by a snake in a northwest Austin park on Saturday morning.
Austin-Travis County EMS were called to reports of the snake bite at St. Edward’s Park shortly after 10 a.m.
It is believed the person was bitten by a copperhead snake, according to medics.
When medics arrived at the scene, they discovered that the injured person was stuck in a creek bed down a 30ft slope.
Rescue personnel were able to help free the person from the creek bed, and they were taken to St. David’s Round Rock. Their condition was unclear.