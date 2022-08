AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin-Travis County EMS paramedics took a person to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a vehicle and a pole in south Austin Sunday night.

ATCEMS tweeted at 10:26 p.m. the vehicle was “wrapped around the pole” at the intersection of Burleson Road and Burleson Court. That is just southeast of East Oltorf Street in the Parker Lane neighborhood.

ATCEMS said the person was pinned inside the vehicle, but first responders were able to free them.