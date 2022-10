AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person has died after being hit on N. I-35 near 51st St.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that it happened in the 5300 block around 7:20 p.m.

TxDOT said the northbound lanes of the interstate just before 51st St. are all closed. Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road at 51st.

Drivers should expect closures and delays in the area while the crash is investigated.