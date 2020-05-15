Person hit, killed on Interstate 35 in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a person was hit and killed while walking in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in north Austin early Friday morning.

According to police, the driver of the sedan that hit the person stayed at the scene after the crash which occurred around 2:45 a.m. between the Yager Lane and Braker Lane exits.

Police shut down the southbound lanes after the crash. They are asking drivers to detour to the frontage road Yager Lane, exit 245

