AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on I-35 over the weekend.

The crash happened on Saturday, Feb. 25 around 8:29 p.m. in the 14100 block of I-35 northbound.

According to APD, an SUV hit an unidentified person, who died on the scene. The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

APD is still working to identify the person who died.

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 16th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 16 deaths for the year so far.

Anyone with any details about this crash should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.