AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle in downtown Austin overnight.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, an adult was pronounced dead on the scene of an auto-pedestrian collision at 7th Street and Red River Street around 2:30 a.m.

That area is in the Red River Cultural District close to several bars.

It’s not clear if the driver remained on the scene during the investigation.

